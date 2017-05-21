Pair Punch Army Vet, Steal His Service Dog: NYPD

Police released video that shows the dog being stolen.

Two men punched an a man in the face and stole his service dog, police said.

The 40-year-old victim said he is an Army veteran and has the dog to help with his PTSD, police said.

He was in the Fordham section of the Bronx on May 14 when two men punched him, took his dog and ran north on Valentine Avenue, police said.

One of the suspects is the ex-boyfriend of the victim's girlfriend, police said.

The dog is still missing.

Police are looking for two men, each about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and wearing gray hooded sweatshirts, dark pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

