A brawl broke out between several people at the Newport Mall, which was packed with last-minute holiday shoppers. (Published Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016)

'Tis the season to be rowdy.

Some holiday shoppers were ready to come to blows to find the perfect gift for their loved ones at the Newport Mall Friday evening.

Last-minute Christmas shoppers watched a real-life boxing match that ended with security guards pulling the brawlers apart to contain the fight just after 7:30 p.m., nj.com reports. At least one part of the fight occurred beside a shopper holding a toddler.

Jersey City spokeswoman Jennifer Morrill told the newspaper Saturday afternoon that the fight involved a group of minors. Nobody was injured or arrested as a result of the incident.

The mall seems to be a choice location for holiday madness. In March, an Easter bunny and several customers got into a multi-level fight at the shopping center when a child slipped out of the photo-op chair after her picture was taken.