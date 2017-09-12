A man pulls a kayak down a flooded street in the wake Hurricane Irma in Jacksonville, Fla.

PSEG Long Island is deploying more than 160 workers and contractors to Florida to help restore power to customers affected by ferocious Hurricane Irma.

The employees will head out Tuesday morning from Roslyn Heights and will go to Tampa to assist Florida Power & Light, Tampa Electric Company and Duke Energy.

PSEG Long Island has sent close to 500 workers to Florida.

Millions of people are still without power after the powerful storm crippled the state. The several-week deployment is to restore service to those affected by the outages as quickly as possible.