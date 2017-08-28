'No One Would Help': Owner Leaves Note With Dog

A handwritten letter was left by the owner of a dog abandoned in Harwinton.

"My owner loves me very much, I am their life!" the note reads. "My human went homeless & found out they have a disease & cannot care for me."

The male pitbull, presumably named Fat McFat, was left in a crate behind the Litchfield Hills Veterinary Hospital in Harwinton on Monday morning, animal control said.

Harwinton Animal Control said the dog food and water was left for the dog in bowls and a bag of dog food was left on top of the crate. They described the dog as being very afraid, but do not believe the dog was left for long.

Photo credit: Harwinton Animal Control

The letter claims the owner attempted to rehome the pet but no one would take him.

"It is not fair for me to live in a car which I have been for 2 months & my human cries everyday (sic) that they are sorry & love me," the letter reads.

The dog had no chip, was wearing a red bandana and a prong training collar.

"My human is heart broken & very sad it has come to this. No one would help," the letter reads.

Animal control said it appeared the dog hurt himself trying to get out of the crate and his health status is not known yet. The dog had to be tranquilized to move it.

Harwinton Animal Control is asking the public for help getting more information on the situation. Anyone who recognizes the dog or the situation described is asked to call animal control at (860) 806-8743.

Per Connecticut law, they will wait seven days to find the owner before they can determine if the dog will be adopted/