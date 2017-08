Chopper 4 was over an overturned tractor-trailer at the NJ Turnpike. (Published 25 minutes ago)

An overturned tractor-trailer truck is blocking five lanes of traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike, officials say.

The truck flipped near the entry to the Interchange 13 toll plaza around 12:37 p.m. in Linden.

There are delays on the westbound side of the Goethals Bridge (I-78), with a travel time of about 24 minutes from the West Shore Expressway on Staten Island to the New Jersey side of the bridge.