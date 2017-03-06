The Outerbridge Crossing was seeing major delays Monday evening after a driver trying to evade police crashed on the bridge. (Published 2 hours ago)

The Outerbridge Crossing was shut down Monday evening after a driver trying to escape police crashed on the bridge, police sources say.

The driver of a white SUV was being chased by police from New Jersey when the driver proceeded onto the Outerbridge Crossing heading toward Staten Island, sources say.

The driver tried to make a U-turn and cut across the center median when the suspect hit another vehicle, a Jeep, head-on.

Chopper 4 over the scene initially showed heavy backups on both sides of the crossing, as long as two miles. The New York-bound lanes have since reopened but the New Jersey-bound lanes are still heavily delayed.

The owner of the white SUV, 62-year-old William Cruz, told News 4 his Ford Edge was stolen. He says he was picking up kitchen countertops from a friend's business at Fayette and State streets in Perth Amboy, and was returning to his vehicle -- which was running, but the key was in Cruz's hand, he says -- when he suddenly heard his vehicle beep twice and then take off.

Cruz called police, who began chasing the driver.

Cruz says his vehicle needs to have a key in the car in order to go and he doesn't understand why the car didn't shut off.

The suspect is in custody, Port Authority police say.