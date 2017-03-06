Car Thief Fleeing Cops Crashes on Outerbridge Crossing | NBC New York
Car Thief Fleeing Cops Crashes on Outerbridge Crossing

    The Outerbridge Crossing was shut down Monday evening after a driver trying to escape police crashed on the bridge, police sources say.

    The driver of a white SUV was being chased by police from New Jersey when the driver proceeded onto the Outerbridge Crossing heading toward Staten Island, sources say.

    The driver tried to make a U-turn and cut across the center median when the suspect hit another vehicle, a Jeep, head-on. 

    Chopper 4 over the scene initially showed heavy backups on both sides of the crossing, as long as two miles. The New York-bound lanes have since reopened but the New Jersey-bound lanes are still heavily delayed. 

    The owner of the white SUV, 62-year-old William Cruz, told News 4 his Ford Edge was stolen. He says he was picking up kitchen countertops from a friend's business at Fayette and State streets in Perth Amboy, and was returning to his vehicle -- which was running, but the key was in Cruz's hand, he says -- when he suddenly heard his vehicle beep twice and then take off. 

    Cruz called police, who began chasing the driver. 

    Cruz says his vehicle needs to have a key in the car in order to go and he doesn't understand why the car didn't shut off. 

    The suspect is in custody, Port Authority police say. 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 49 minutes ago

