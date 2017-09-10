A driver lost control of his motorcycle and was thrown off it to his death, then the bike kept flying down the Grand Central Parkway and struck two more cars, setting one of them on fire, police said.

The 25-year-old motorcyclist died in the early Sunday crash near exit 9 in Corona, the NYPD said.

The driver of the first car that was struck, a 59-year-old woman, suffered minor neck and back pain, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 50-year-old woman, escaped before her car caught fire, police said.