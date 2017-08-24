Detective Shoots, Kills Bank Robbery Suspect in New Jersey - NBC New York
    A New Jersey sheriff's office detective has shot and killed a bank robbery suspect who authorities say was armed with a handgun.

    The Essex County Prosecutor's Office says there was a report of a robbery Thursday evening at a PNC Bank branch in Orange.

    Authorities say two detectives from the Essex County Sheriff's Office were in the area and spotted the suspect, who had a gun.

    The prosecutor's office says the suspect ignored the commands of the detectives and one of the detectives shot him. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

    Authorities say they recovered the suspect's weapon and a bag containing proceeds from the robbery.

    The investigation is ongoing.


    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

