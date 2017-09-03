Officials Warn Against Swimming at 14 Long Island Beaches

Thousands of people are flocking to the shores of Long Island this Labor Day weekend, but health officials are advising people not to swim at more than a dozen beaches in Suffolk County.

Officials expect high bacteria levels at the 14 beaches after heavy rain Saturday night on the South Shore. Levels of bacteria are expected to exceed the standards for New York State.

The affected beaches are in an enclosed embayment where storm water runoff isn’t quickly flushed away by the tides.

The advisory is expected to be lifted Monday morning for Labor Day unless water samples continue to show high levels of bacteria.

In addition to the beaches, officials said Lake Ronkonkoma remains closed to bathing because of excess bacteria.

The follow beaches are affected:





Amityville Village Beach in Babylon

Tanner Park Beach in Babylon

Venetian Shores Beach in Babylon

Corey Beach in Brookhaven

Shirley Beach in Brookhaven

West Islip Beach in Islip

Benjamins Beach in Islip

Islip Beach in Islip

East Islip Beach in Islip

West Oaks Recreation Club Beach in Islip

Brightwaters Village Beach in Islip

Bayport Beach in Islip

Sayville Marina Park Beach in Islip

Bayberry Beach and Tennis Club Beach in Islip

For the latest information on affected beaches, call the Bathing Beach HOTLINE at 631-852-5822, contact the Department of Health Services’ Office of Ecology at 631-852-5760 during normal business hours, OR visit Suffolk County Department of Health Services’ beach monitoring webpage.

