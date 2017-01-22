NBC 4 New York's I-Team looks into how a school popped up on a 145-acre property left vacant for years in Rockland County. The property owner says the school is safe, but local officials are worried that hundreds of children may be in danger. “We don’t know if they’re hiding anything because we’re not even allowed on the property,” South Spring Valley Fire Chief Chris Van Schaick said. “It’s under the cloak of darkness and it just can’t be like that.” Sarah Wallace reports.