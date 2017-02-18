Three police officers and a good Samaritan rescued three passengers from a car before it burst into flames early Saturday morning, officials from the Suffolk County Police Department said.

A 2008 Nissan sedan crashed into a divider on the westbound service road near Sunrise Highway and Craig B. Gariepy Avenue around 3:35 a.m., police said. The car caught fire while three occupants were inside unconscious.

Authorities said three quick-thinking police officers and a good Samaritan pulled the victims from the burning vehicle before it burst into flames. Firefighters from the Islip Terrace Fire Department responded and extinguished the flaming vehicle.

The three victims were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police said.