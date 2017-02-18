Officers, Good Samaritan Rescue 3 From Burning Car Before Explosion: Suffolk County PD | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Officers, Good Samaritan Rescue 3 From Burning Car Before Explosion: Suffolk County PD

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Three police officers and a good Samaritan rescued three passengers from a car before it burst into flames early Saturday morning, officials from the Suffolk County Police Department said.

    A 2008 Nissan sedan crashed into a divider on the westbound service road near Sunrise Highway and Craig B. Gariepy Avenue around 3:35 a.m., police said. The car caught fire while three occupants were inside unconscious.

    Authorities said three quick-thinking police officers and a good Samaritan pulled the victims from the burning vehicle before it burst into flames. Firefighters from the Islip Terrace Fire Department responded and extinguished the flaming vehicle.

    The three victims were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us