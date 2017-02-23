Officer Shoots, Kills Himself in Bronx Home, Sources Say | NBC New York
Officer Shoots, Kills Himself in Bronx Home, Sources Say

By Jonathan Dienst

    Chopper 4 over the scene at a Sedgwick Avenue, Bronx, co-op where sources say an off-duty officer shot and killed himself on Thursday. (Published 22 minutes ago)

    A law enforcement officer shot and killed himself in a Bronx home Thursday afternoon, sources familiar with the investigation tell NBC 4 New York.

    Emergency crews responded to the scene at a Sedgwick Avenue co-op shortly after 2 p.m. It wasn't clear if the officer was a member of the NYPD or worked in corrections, but the sources said he was pronounced dead. 

    He was off duty at the time, according to the sources. 

    Chopper 4 showed an extensive emergency presence at the scene.

