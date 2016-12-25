An NYPD officer was injured and two people were arrested after an argument on the street Sunday morning, FDNY officials said.

Officers inside a subway station in the area responded to reports of people fighting on the street near 580 Broadway at around 4:17 a.m., fire officials said. There, a woman was spotted assaulting a man she allegedly knows.

As cops attempted to arrest the woman, a third person tried to intervene with her arrest and was also arrested, authorities said. During the processs, an officer suffered minor injury to the arm.

Both susepcts were taken to Lenox Hill HealthPlex.