An off-duty New Rochelle police officer has been charged following a fatal car crash that left a Dobbs Ferry man dead, White Plains police officials said.

Police were on scene at Mamaroneck Avenue and Rutherford Street after receiving reports of a motor vehicle accident just after 3:00 a.m. Monday.

Officers found a heavily damaged 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee against a tree, a the New Rochelle Public Safety Commissioner said. A nearby parking sign and meter were also knocked down.

The truck's driver screamed for help, while the passenger was unreponsive. Authorities said cops called the fire department to help extricate the 27-year-old men from the crashed vehicle.

The passenger, Isaac Ward, went into cardiac arrest. Paramedics performed CPR before taking him to White Plains Hospital, where the Dobbs Ferry resident was prounounced dead shortly before 3:40 a.m, officials said.

The driver, Harry Kyreakedes, was taken to Westchester Medical Center, where he underwent surgery for serious leg injuries. He is expected to survive.

Kyreakedes is an off-duty New Rochelle police officer. In a statement to NBC New York, White Plains Police Department City Manager Chuck Strome said the 27-year-old has been with the department for a little over a year.

His blood alcohol content was allegedly three times the legal limit at the time of the accident, authorities said. Once out of surgery, Kyreakedes will be charged with vehicular manslaughter in the second degree and driving while intoxicated.

The Jeep has been impounded, and the investigation is ongoing.