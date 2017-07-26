Conn. Mom Who Faced Deportation Granted Motion to Stay

A Norwalk mother who has lived in the United States for 24 years and refused deportation last week has been granted a stay that will allow her to stay in the country.

Nury Chavarria left her native Guatemala in 1993, when she was 19, and applied for asylum. Her application was denied, but she remained in the U.S., with nothing to go back to at home.

Chavarria, a mother of four, was currently seeking sanctuary at the Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal Church on East Pearl Street in New Haven last week, because immigration officials could not arrest her on church property.

Gov. Dannel Malloy issued a statement shortly after the decision.

“Today, reason and compassion have prevailed. There was never a rational justification for Nury Chavarria to have been threatened with deportation and separated from her children, and I applaud this decision by ICE and the court to allow her to continue living and working in the United States with her family," Gov. Malloy said.



Since 2011, she has had yearly check-ins with immigration officials. Each year she was given the approval to remain in the U.S.

Chavarria said she has no criminal record, works as a housekeeper, and pays taxes. She believed those factors would allow her to remain in the U.S., despite President Donald Trump's administration’s focus on deportations. All that changed at her June check-in, when ICE officials told her in five weeks she would have to pack up her life and leave.

“I told him, 'I’m not a criminal. I’m a mother with four children. They are citizens. USA. I want to stay here to help them and keep my family together,'” she said.

Chavarria's request to stay was denied on July 18 but a motion for her to stay was granted on Wednesday.