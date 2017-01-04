Man, Dog Killed When Long Island Home Goes Up in Flames | NBC New York
Man, Dog Killed When Long Island Home Goes Up in Flames

By Greg Cergol

    A man and a dog died and another dog remains missing, according to officials and family members.

    Authorities are investigating a Suffolk County house fire that killed a man in his 40s and at least one dog, police and family say. 

    Officials responded to the two-story home on Jefferson Avenue in North Amityville after getting a 911 call around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday. 

    According to family, the man lived in the home with his girlfriend and her 23-year-old daughter; the daughter and man were sleeping when flames broke out. 

    The daughter escaped, but says the man was engulfed by flames and, despite her pleas, he didn't move. That led investigators to question whether he may have lit himself on fire.

    Police say "everything" is under investigation at this time.

    It's not clear where the girlfriend was at the time of the fire. One dog remains missing.  

