Norbert Sander (left) was the president of the Armory Foundation. He became the only native New Yorker to win the New York City marathon in 1974.

The only native New Yorker man to ever win the New York City marathon has died.

Dr. Norbert Sander died Friday, New York Road Runners announced. He was 74.

"Norb," as he was affectionately called, won the 1974 New York City marathon. He was the chairman of NYRR's Board of Directors and led a $25 million restoration project for The Armory.

"We will remember Norb as one of the iconic people in our sport," said NYRR Board of Directors Chairman George Hirsch. "It was Norb's extraordinary vision, drive and energy that helped shape the lives of so many through NYRR and the armory."

Sander was born in Yonkers in 1942 and attended Sacred Heart Grammar School and Fordham Prep, where he was a member of the historic 1958 and 1959 cross-country teams that won the New York City Championship.

The star athlete continued his track career at Fordham University, winning a championship at the 1963 Penn Relays before graduating in 1964. He went on to graduate from Alber Einstein College of Medicine in 1971, specializing in family medicine and practicing on City Island in the Bronx for years.

Sander is survived by his wife and four daughters.