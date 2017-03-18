Norbert Sander, Oldest Man to Win NYC Marathon, Dies at 74 | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Norbert Sander, Oldest Man to Win NYC Marathon, Dies at 74

The native New Yorker's 1974 victory cemented his status as the only man to ever win the highly regarded event

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    Norbert Sander (left) was the president of the Armory Foundation. He became the only man to win the New York City marathon in 1974.

    The only man to ever achieve the feat of winning the New York City marathon has died.

    Dr. Norbert Sander died Friday, New York Road Runners announced. He was 74 years old.

    "Norb", as he was affectionately called, won the 1974 New York City marathon. He was the chairman of NYRR's Board of Directors and led a $25 million restoration project for The Armory.

    "We will remember Norb as one of the iconic people in our sport," said NYRR Board of Directors Chairman George Hirsch. "It was Norb's extraordinary vision, drive and energy that helped shape the lives of so many through NYRR and the armory."

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC 4 New York

    The native New Yorker was born in Yonkers in 1942, and attended Sacred Heart Grammar School and Fordham Prep, where he was a member of the historic 1958 and 1959 cross-country teams that won the New York City Championship.

    The star athlete continued his track career at Fordham University, winning a championship at the 1963 Penn Relays before graduating in 1964. He went on to graduate from Alber Einstein College of Medicine in 1971, specializing in family medicine and practicing on City Island in the Bronx for years.

    Sander is survived by his wife, Bridget Bennett Sander, and four daughters, Evan, Jessica, Emma and Phoebe.

    Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us