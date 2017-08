A truck hit a structure in Brighton Beach, shutting down the entire B line in Brooklyn, the MTA said. (Published 2 hours ago)

Service on the B line in Brooklyn was briefly shut down in both directions Thursday morning after a truck hit a structure at Brighton Beach, the MTA said.

There were no B trains running between West Fourth Street-Washington Square and Brighton Beach at about 6:50 a.m., but the MTA said service had resumed within about 20 minutes.

Commuters should still expect delays on the B, F, N and Q lines.