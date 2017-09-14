A man and a woman dressed as ninjas broke into an apartment inside a new, family-filled apartment building in Newark and set several fires there, police say.

Video obtained exclusively by News 4 shows the suspects covered in black from head to toe casually strolling into the Cherry Park apartments. The two got into a second-floor apartment, then set multiple fires before exiting through a side door, police said.

Witnesses told News 4 they saw a flash and flames coming out of the window, then saw the two people dressed as ninjas walking away down the hill.

"The fire alarm went off and it was very loud," said Melissa Ditonto. "Not everybody was running out, but we did."

The new building has a state-of-the-art sprinkling system, which quickly doused the flames, police said. No one was hurt.

Newark police are asking anyone with information to contact them.