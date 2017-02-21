After undergoing an extensive search involving helicopters, officers on the ground and K-9 units, police learned that a man's report that armed robbers stole his vehicle while a missing boy was inside was completely false and he lied to investigators.

The 22-year-old man told investigators he was a pizza delivery man who was watching his friend's 4-year-old son. The man claimed he was carjacked by two armed men when he made a delivery to a home on the 4600 block of Sydenham Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday. He also claimed the boy was still inside the car during the carjacking.

Police found the man's vehicle about a half a mile away on the 1600 block of Saint Pauls Street but no one was inside.

After a large search throughout the neighborhood, police learned that the man lied to investigators, officials said. He was not robbed and a 4-year-old boy is not missing.

Police have not yet revealed whether the man will face any charges. They are currently speaking to his friends to find out why he made the false report.