A newborn boy was found wrapped in women's clothing behind a grocery store in Danbury, Connecticut, police say.

Cops are now trying to locate the baby's mother to make sure she's OK, the Danbury Police Department said.

Someone called 911 after finding the newborn late Sunday night behind the Zaytuna Grocery Store at 397 Main St., police said.

The baby was checked by EMS and taken to Danbury Hospital, where he was admitted to the neo-natal care unit.

Neighbor Sandy Gotthardt told NBC Connecticut that a detective told her the baby was only a couple hours old when he was dropped off Sunday night.

"I just hope whoever it is, they're able to find them and the baby is safe," Gotthardt said.

The owner of Zaytuna told NBC Connecticut the restaurant closes at 10 p.m., and that no one saw or heard anything. He said he was shocked and saddened to hear that a newborn was abandoned outside.

Danbury Police Department's SVU is investigating and trying to locate the mother; they say they're concerned she may need medical treatment or require other services.

Anyone with information is asked to call Danbury Police SVU detectives at 203-797-4662.

Connecticut's Safe Haven Act for Newborns indicates that a parent of an infant 30 days or younger can bring their baby to the nursing staff of an emergency room. For more information on the state's safe haven laws, click here.