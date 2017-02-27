Police-Involved Shooting in Newark Puts School on Lockdown | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Police-Involved Shooting in Newark Puts School on Lockdown

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A police-involved shooting in Newark Monday afternoon prompted the lockdown of a nearby elementary school.

    The Louise A. Spencer School went into lockdown around 1:30 p.m. as a result of a shooting at 271 Mohammad Ali Blvd., according to a spokesperson for Newark public schools.

    No students or staff were involved in the shooting, the spokesperson said. 

    The lockdown was lifted about 15 minutes later, after police deemed the area safe and secure.

    Top News: Fire Ravages Somali Market, Town Freed From ISIS

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    AP

    The crime scene remains active.

    The school will have additional support present at dismissal to assist with increased traffic in the area.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us