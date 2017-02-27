Police-Involved Shooting in Newark Puts School on Lockdown

A police-involved shooting in Newark Monday afternoon prompted the lockdown of a nearby elementary school.

The Louise A. Spencer School went into lockdown around 1:30 p.m. as a result of a shooting at 271 Mohammad Ali Blvd., according to a spokesperson for Newark public schools.

No students or staff were involved in the shooting, the spokesperson said.

The lockdown was lifted about 15 minutes later, after police deemed the area safe and secure.

The crime scene remains active.

The school will have additional support present at dismissal to assist with increased traffic in the area.