Newark Man Charged in Hit-Run of High School Student: Prosecutor

Jose Estevez-Bonifacio faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

A Newark man has turned himself in to police after leaving the scene of an accident that left a high school student gravely injured, authorities said Wednesday.

Jose Estevez-Bonifacio, 28, is accused of failing to stop after his vehicle hit the 18-year-old female student at the intersection of Broad and Market streets Monday night, said Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray.

The student was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

Estevez-Bonifacio was charged on Tuesday with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving serious bodily injury and endangering an injured victim.

He was released on $57,500 bail.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor's office had no information on whether Estevez-Bonifacio had retained a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.