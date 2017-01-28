New Yorkers Take to Streets for 13th Annual Idiotarod | NBC New York
New Yorkers Take to Streets for 13th Annual Idiotarod

The route of the annual event was kept a secret, but participants started making their rounds from the Brooklyn Bridge

By Erica Davies

    New Yorkers dressed as cowboys, medieval figures, goths and several others in clever costumes flocked to the streets for the annual Idiotarod race.

    Now in its 13th year, the Iditarod parody doesn't compare to an intense dogsled race across the Alaskan tundra. Instead, participants pull intricately decorated shopping carts through city streets while dressed in silly costumes. 

    Teams of five or more members brave the elements to see which group is the most creative and who can bribe the event's two judges best. Last year, there was a Kardashian clown car, a group of Andy Warhols with Campbell's Soup hats, and several Vegas Elvis Presleys vying for the title of most creative.

    At least 15 teams are participating, the largest turnout in several years, according to Gothamist.

    The secret route hasn't been revealed, but the teams started at the Brooklyn Bridge.

    Participants and onlookers took to Twitter to document the inventive outfits kids and adults donned for the day.

    One group used their creativity to send a message in a sweet way.

