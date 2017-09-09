New Yorkers Mobilize to Help Irma Victims

Volunteers from the Red Cross in New York City are preparing to deploy Saturday to help victims of Hurricane Irma. Rana Novini reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

Red Cross in NYC to Deploy for Irma

Red Cross volunteers from New York City prepared to deploy Saturday to help victims of Hurricane Irma in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Additional volunteers were heading to other islands, Florida and the Atlantic Coast.

A Red Cross staff member and two DART members, active and retired firefighters who volunteer with the Red Cross, planned to leave for the Virgin Islands on Saturday.

Search and Rescue teams from New Jersey were also making their way South to help U.S. residents deal with Irma.

This is the second deployment in just weeks for many for many first responders after they spent days working in Texas.

But the Red Cross says they do have resources to handle two natural disasters at the same time.

They're sending tens of thousands of ready to eat meals and 120 emergency response vehicles.



