New Yorkers Can Stream Thousands of Movies for Free With a Library Card

By Karen Hua

    Starting Friday, anyone with a library card can stream more than 30,000 movies and other media at no cost. 

    The New York Public Library and Brooklyn Public Library are giving cardholders access to Kanopy, a streaming service with hundreds of feature films, documentaries, foreign language movies, and training videos.

    Kanopy also includes the Criterion Collection, which features “important classic and contemporary films.”

    Videos are also provided with captions and transcripts and are compatible with assistive technologies.

    Users have three days to watch each film and can watch up to 10 per month—anytime on any device, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and smart TVs.

    All users need to do is create a free account with their card at http://nypl.kanopystreaming.com, or access the site via the Library’s Articles & Databases page.

    Anyone can get a library card using the SimplyE app, then upgrade the card for free at an NYPL branch for access to Kanopy.

    Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

