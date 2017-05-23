GIF Usage Suggests New York is the Happiest City in the Country | NBC New York
GIF Usage Suggests New York is the Happiest City in the Country

By Brittany Bone

    Getty Images

    Is New York the happiest city in the country? The answer is yes if GIF usage is any indication. 

    New Yorkers are the most likely to search for “happy” GIFs or animated images on the GIF keyboard Tenor.

    The city is unlike nearby metropolis Philadelphia, whose residents are the nation's most likely to search for “crying” GIFs.

    The city also contrasts the indifferent Washington D.C., where residents are the most likely in the nation to search for “shrug” GIFS.

    Which keyword do you use most often when searching for GIFs?

