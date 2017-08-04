Product collected at the Port of New York/JFK area, NY, on September 21, 2015, containing lead and lead paint violating U.S. safety regulations.

Federals prosecutors have banned several New York City-based companies from importing and selling toys and children's products deemed dangerous.

The products imported via the Ports of Newark/New York and Los Angeles/Long Beach had lead, phthalates and small parts posing a choking hazard for young children, the Department of Justice says,

New York company Everbright Trading Inc., its owner Yuan Xiang Gao, and its operator/manager Rong Qing Xu; and New York companies Lily Popular Varieties & Gifts Inc., Great Great Corporation, and their owners and operators Li Jing and Cheng Feng You, are all violating federal standards for safety in children's toys, authorities allege.

They'll be allowed to resume selling toys after implementing safety measures and showing authorities that their operations are compliant with federal law.



