Deputy Eric Szkatulski of the Erie County Sheriff's Office and his wife Kelly were heading to Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo, New York Monday for the birth of their third son when the ride took an unusual turn. After calling a nurse at Mercy, they figured they had more than enough time to make it to the hospital. "As soon as I hung up my wife told me we do not have time... he is coming," said Deputy Szkatulski. "She said we can't make it to the next exit." (Published Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017)

