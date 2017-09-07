As many residents in Florida look to get out of Hurricane Irma's path, some in New York are heading in to help.

The American Red Cross is mobilizing hundreds of volunteers and supplies from its West 49th Street location, planning to help shelter 120,000 people in Florida.

"We are expecting that this is going to be one of our largest responses, possibly ever," said Desiree Ramos Reiner of the American Red Cross.

Reiner says Red Cross is recruiting and training volunteers "in order to be able to have a constant flow of people being able to go down there and help local residents."

The NYPD and FDNY are also rolling out Task Force 1, sending crews south to help. And in New Jersey, the famed Army National Guard's 253rd Transportation Company is also on its way, loading up supplies onto high-wheeled trucks. More than 100 troops are making the 1,300-mile trek south.

The two major storms -- Harvey and Irma -- in such a short time is providing a challenge to coordinating relief efforts. The Red Cross says it has 3,500 relief workers in Houston responding to Hurricane Harvey. They will send an entirely new team to Florida for Hurricane Irma.