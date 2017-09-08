What to Know Immigration advocates went to NYC neighborhoods to inform DACA recipients about their rights

With so much in the news, here's the stories you may have missed on Friday.

DACA Recipients Hit the Streets

Immigration advocates took to the streets of New York City in a day of action to make sure DACA recipients know their rights. City leaders and volunteers were out in force in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, and 29 other locations across the city. About 30,000 New Yorkers enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which offers protection for immigrants who were brought in to the country illegally as children. "This is our home. This has been our home for a really long time and we're going to keep fighting for that,” Violeta Gomez-Uribe, a DACA recipient said There were protests in the city earlier this week when President Trump announced an end to the program.

Westchester Residents Decry Poor Mail Service

Sen. Chuck Schumer joined Larchmont residents who say that for years their mail has arrived late, been delivered to the wrong address or never showed up. Flanked by local officials, Schumer told the story of a family who had to cancel a trip because their passport didn’t arrive in time. He says the post office hasn’t released results of a study into the problem. “We’re asking them to have a town hall meeting so residents can come and tell them all the sad, tawdry details of poor mail service,” Schumer said.

New 9/11 Memorial to Be Unveiled

Sixteen years after the Sept. 11 terror attacks, Long Island is unveiling a new permanent monument to those who lost their lives. A seaside monument will be unveiled at Point Lookout in the town of Hempstead. The memorial will also feature a 30-feet-long beam from the World Trade Center and a survivor tree, grown from a seedling of the only surviving tree at Ground Zero. The park will officially open Monday morning during a sunrise service.

Environmental Battle on Long Island

There’s a new push for the Department of Defense to pay its share for water contamination surrounding a Suffolk County air base. It all stems from dangerous chemicals found in the ground water in Westhampton Beach, near the Gabreski Air National Guard Base. Sen. Schumer says the county has had to shell out millions of dollars for filtration systems and bottled water. He says it’s the department’s responsibility to pay the money back.

Hurricanes Cause Risk of Rip Currents in NJ

There’s a moderate to high risk of potentially life-threatening rip currents on the Jersey Shore through the weekend and into next week, fueled by the effects of hurricanes Irma and Jose, officials say. Lifeguards are especially worried about the increased danger as beautiful weather lures more people to the coast for a late-summer weekend.

Citi Field to Host Annual Outdoor NHL Game

The NHL will join the celebration in New York this New Year’s Day, with the annual Winter Classic set to be played at Citi Field in Queens. On Friday, the Rangers and Sabres joined Mets brass and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman for a press conference in anticipation of the 10th anniversary of the league’s signature outdoor game. This year, the Rangers will play the Buffalo Sabres.

Tampa Rays to Play at Citi Field

As Hurricane Irma churns towards Florida, the Yankees series with the Rays next week will move from Tampa Bay to the Mets’ Citi Field in Queens. Playing at other neutral sites, like the Baltimore Orioles' Camden Yards and the Chicago White Sox' Guaranteed Rate Field, was considered. But hotel availability was tough to find in both cities, and in New York only the Rays will need lodging. "Wherever we need to play, we'll go play and hope for the best back home," Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

