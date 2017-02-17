What to Know Temps are forecast to surpass 60 in some areas of the tri-state on Sunday

The mild weather is expected to continue for President's Day and into next week

The NOAA says a mild spring is likely

The chilly, breezy weather that gripped the tri-state Thursday will ease up Friday, before a mild and spring-like President’s Day weekend, Storm Team 4 says.

Friday starts frigid, but the day is expected to be sunny and much more comfortable as Thursday’s bitter winds subside by afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s.

Storm Team 4 says the nice weather arrives Saturday, when the chilly workweek air moves out and highs near 60 degrees. Friday’s sunny weather will carry into the weekend, making it all the more pleasant.

Sunday will be one of the nicest days so far this year, Storm Team 4 says. Temperatures are forecast to surpass 60 degrees and it will be bright and sunny.

President’s Day will be slightly cooler, about 50 degrees, but it'll still be unseasonably mild.

Highs will be near or in the 50s throughout next week. The week starts sunny but becomes progressively cloudier ahead of possible showers Friday.

By next Saturday, highs should be back up in the mid-50s.

NOAA is forecasting an unseasonably warm spring ahead, despite what Puxatony Phil predicted earlier this month. Maybe Staten Island Chuck should become the national groundhog. He predicted an early spring.