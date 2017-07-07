Dozens of Turtles Delay Flights at JFK Airport | NBC New York
Dozens of Turtles Delay Flights at JFK Airport

    File
    A terrapin turtle at Kennedy Airport.

    Some flights at Kennedy Airport were briefly delayed by turtles.

    About 40 diamondback terrapins crawled out of Jamaica Bay and onto the airfield at about 4:45 p.m. Friday, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said.

    Authority spokeswoman Cheryl Albiez told the Daily News that some planes "were briefly stuck in queue" while the turtles were being rounded up.

    The turtles' annual migration takes place from June to mid-July.

    @mtehuitz/Twitter (left) and @dgerowpr/Instagram (right)

    Port Authority wildlife specialists collect the animals that wander too close to the runway and release them to safer areas.

    Published at 10:28 PM EDT on Jul 7, 2017 | Updated at 10:39 PM EDT on Jul 7, 2017

