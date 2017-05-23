These Are The Worst Times for New Yorkers to Travel Over the Memorial Day Weekend, Waze Says | NBC New York
These Are The Worst Times for New Yorkers to Travel Over the Memorial Day Weekend, Waze Says

    Getty Images

    There are two days over the Memorial Day holiday weekend when New Yorkers tend to get into more accidents, according to popular driving navigation app Waze.

    Using traffic data from last year, Waze determined that accidents in New York City increase by 25 percent on Thursday and 30 percent on Friday before Memorial Day, a spokeswoman said.

    Getty Images

    Traffic jams also increase by 25 percent on Thursday. 

    But returning from a Memorial Day weekend road trip can be just as time-consuming as leaving for one, according to Waze.

    Based on the app's data, leaving after 5 p.m. on Monday is the best bet for avoiding traffic heading home after the holiday.

