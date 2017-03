The New York City Campaign Finance Board is asking for new designs on its "I Voted" sticker.

Anyone can submit a design, as long as it incorporates the phrase "I voted" into it, and fits on a circular sticker 2 inches in diameter.

Submissions are being accepted from March 20 through April 14 at 5 p.m.

For more information, visit http://www.nyccfb.info/stickers.