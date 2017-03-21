How is your March Madness bracket looking? If your team made it to the Sweet 16, it's time to celebrate. Here are some places in New York City to cheer on each team.

Wisconsin Badgers

Mad River Bar & Grille (1332 Third Ave., NY, NY 10028)

Mad River Bar & Grille dubs itself New York City's "official game watch bar" of the Wisconsin Badgers. If you want to watch Wisconsin take on the University of Florida surrounded by fellow Badger fans, this is the place to be. The bar has happy hour from 7-10 p.m. on Fridays. The Badgers will take on Florida on Friday, March 24 at 9:59 p.m.

Florida Gators

The Gin Mill (442 Amsterdam Ave., NY, NY 10024)

The Gin Mill is a considered a second home for Gator fans. In addition to gameday specials, the Upper West Side bar offers a half-price happy hour special until 8 p.m.

Baylor Bears

Van Diemens (383 3rd Ave., NY, NY 10016)

Bears fans can head to Van Diemens to cheer on their team in their Sweet 16 matchup against South Carolina. To make reservations, call 347-782-3321.

South Carolina Gamecocks

Mason Jar ( 43 E 30t St. NY, NY 10016)

Gamecock fans interested in cheering on their team as the take on Baylor are welcome at the Mason Jar. The restaurant and bar is known for the beer, bourbon and barbecue.

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Standings (43 East 7th St., NY, NY 10003)

Bulldog fans can watch their team’s matchup against West Virginia at Standings. The bar rotates their beer selection every other week.

West Virginia Mountaineers

Jack Doyle’s Restaurant & Bar (240 W 35th St., NY, NY 10001)

Jack Doyle's prides itself on being the New York City home of the Mountaineers. Fans of can watch their team on the bar’s many screens.

Xavier Musketeers

Tempest Bar (407 8th Ave., NY, NY 10001)

Musketeer fan can head to Tempest for their team’s big game against Arizona.

Arizona Wildcats

Lincoln Park Bar and Grill (867 9th Ave., NY, NY 10019)

This casual bar will be showing NCAA games throughout March Madness. The bar boasts over 20 television screens. Wildcat fans will be heading here to cheer on their team as they take on Xavier.

Kansas Jayhawks

Cornerstone Tavern (961 2nd Ave., NY, NY 10022)

The Cornerstone Tavern is holding gameday specials for the Kansas Jayhawks during March Madness. Both $5 pints and $12 pitchers of Bud Light are available.

Purdue Boilermakers

3 Sheets Saloon (134 W 3rd St., NY, NY 10012)

3 Sheets Saloon is known as the "official watering hole for Purdue Alumni." The bar at has daily specials including a half-price bar until 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Oregon Ducks

SideBAR (118 E. 15th St. NY,NY 10003)

March Madness festivities are in full swing at sideBAR, which offers a cooler of Bud Light to patrons for $120. Duck fans can head to the bar to celebrate their team making it to the Sweet 16.

Michigan Wolverines

Professor Thom's (219 2nd Ave., NY, NY 10003)

Professor Thom’s is a partner of the University of Michigan Alumni of NYC club and a hot spot for Wolverines fans.

UNC Tar Heels

Slattery’s Midtown Pub (8 E 36th St., NY, NY 10016)

You can expect UNC alumni to turn out at Slattery’s for their team. The pub is covered in a sea of blue on gameday.

Butler Bulldogs

American Whiskey (247 W. 30th St., NY, NY 10001)

Bulldog fans can meet up at the American Whiskey to watch their team take on UNC in the Swet Sixteen. American Whiskey is located near Madison Square Garden and is known as the “official” bar for fans in the city.

UCLA Bruins

Ainsworth Midtown (45 E. 33rd St., NY, NY 10016)

Bruins fans frequent the Ainsworth Midtown, so it's likely UCLA's Sweet Sixteen game against Kentucky will be no exception.

Kentucky Wildcats

Jack Demsey's (36 W. 33rd St., NY, NY)

Jack Demsey's is known as a huge Wildcats bar in New York City. The bar is located just two blocks from Madison Square Garden. Happy hour is from 4-8 p.m.