Port Authority police are stepping up patrols across the three major airports in the New York City area in the wake of the deadly airport shooting in Fort Lauderdale.

Port Authority oversees operations at John F. Kennedy International, Newark Liberty and LaGuardia airports.

Five people were killed and eight people were injured when a gunman opened fire in the baggage claim of Terminal 2 at Fort Lauderdale Airport Friday. Law enforcement sources identified the shooter to NBC News as Esteban Santiago, a 26-year-old man born in New Jersey.

Port Authority police says heightened response at the airports includes measures taken over the holidays, and people should expect to see Emergency Service Unit strike teams equipped with tactical weapons, armored vehicles and K-9 explosives detective teams.

New York state police have also increased their presence at Kennedy and LaGuardia airports. Travelers taking the air trains at Kennedy and Newark airports should expect increased random bag checks.

Port Authority police is working with the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force and the NYPD, as usual, to make sure the airports are safe.