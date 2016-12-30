Scattered snow squalls were crossing New York City and the suburbs Friday night, but the flurries will move out overnight for a cold but likely dry New Year's Eve, Storm Team 4 says.

Fast-moving snow showers, along with gusty winds of 30 to 35 mph, may reduce visibility at times Friday night. But after the snow showers die out late Friday night, tri-state residents will wake up to a sunny Saturday.

Snow Squall in Times Square During NYE Preps Watch the fast-moving snow squall move through Times Square Friday as rehearsals are underway for New Year's Eve festivities. (Published 3 hours ago)

It will become cloudy throughout the day, and there may be a slight flurry or sprinkle during the evening hours, but otherwise it will be mostly dry. Revelers should dress warmly, as temps will stay in the upper 30s at night.

New Year's Day looks pretty good, too: an early flurry is possibly with clouds and sunshine during the afternoon, and highs will reach the upper 40s.

Track the storm with our interactive radar.



Showers will develop during the day Monday, and temperatures will warm from the 40s on Monday into the 50s on Tuesday, with a steadier rain developing. Clouds and even a shower may linger into Wednesday, with temperatures still mild in the 50s. A cold front will bring colder air to the region late next week.

