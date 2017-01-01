The revelers in Times Square were stil celebrating when New York City welcomed what was likely its first baby of 2017.

Flushing Hospital in Queens reported a baby boy named Nathan, born at 12:08 a.m. and weighing in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

NYC Health + Hospitals, the city's public hospital system, said its first of the year - baby Melanie - arrived at 12:09 a.m. weighing in at 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

She was born at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.

New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital said it welcomed its first 2017 baby at 2:51 a.m., a boy named Jacob.