New Year, New Babies: First of 2017 Arrives Early Sunday | NBC New York
New Year, New Babies: First of 2017 Arrives Early Sunday

    The revelers in Times Square were stil celebrating when New York City welcomed what was likely its first baby of 2017. 

    Flushing Hospital in Queens reported a baby boy named Nathan, born at 12:08 a.m. and weighing in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces. 

    NYC Health + Hospitals, the city's public hospital system, said its first of the year - baby Melanie - arrived at 12:09 a.m. weighing in at 6 pounds, 9 ounces. 

    She was born at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.

    New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital said it welcomed its first 2017 baby at 2:51 a.m., a boy named Jacob. 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

