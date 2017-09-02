New Sketch Released of Suspect in Attempted Abduction in Queens Supermarket Parking Lot - NBC New York
New Sketch Released of Suspect in Attempted Abduction in Queens Supermarket Parking Lot

    New Sketch Released of Suspect in Attempted Abduction in Queens Supermarket Parking Lot
    NYPD
    Police released this sketch of a suspect in an attempted abduction in Queens.

    Police released a sketch of a man they say tried to abduct a girl as she was walking with her mother in Queens Village.

    The man has tatoos on his face, including a cross on his forehead and a rabit on his cheek. 

    He was last seen Thursday running west down Jamaica Avenue in Queens Village, police say. 

    He's accused of grabbing the arm of a 12-year-old girl who was with her mom near the parking lot of Key Food on Jamaica Avenue .

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    “You’re coming with me,” he told the girl in Spanish as he yanked on her arm, according to police. 

    The man wasn’t able to get the girl away and fled. 

    The NYPD is asking anyone with information to call Detective Borough Queens South at (718) 969-5005.

