New Rochelle Firefighters Rescue Resident from Burning Home

Firefighters rescued a resident trapped inside a burning home in New Rochelle as flames intensified Thursday evening, fire officials say.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the home at 197 Elm St. at about 6:30 p.m., trapping someone inside the house, according to the New Rochelle Fire Department.

Firefighters brought out resident as the fire quickly turned from a two-alarm blaze to a three-alarm, officials said.

It's not clear how the fire started. Investigation is ongoing.