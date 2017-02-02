New Rochelle Firefighters Rescue Resident from Burning Home | NBC New York
New Rochelle Firefighters Rescue Resident from Burning Home

    Firefighters rescued a resident trapped inside a burning home in New Rochelle as flames intensified Thursday evening, fire officials say.

    The fire broke out on the second floor of the home at 197 Elm St. at about 6:30 p.m., trapping someone inside the house, according to the New Rochelle Fire Department. 

    Firefighters brought out resident as the fire quickly turned from a two-alarm blaze to a three-alarm, officials said.

    It's not clear how the fire started. Investigation is ongoing. 

    Published 6 minutes ago

