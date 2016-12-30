New Rochelle Woman Charged in Fatal Stabbing of Boyfriend | NBC New York
New Rochelle Woman Charged in Fatal Stabbing of Boyfriend

By Ashley Domagola

    A 30-year-old New Rochelle woman allegedly stabbed and killed her 60-year-old boyfriend in their home Thursday, police say. 

    Officers responded to the Winthrop Avenue home at about 6:30 p.m. after getting several calls for a disturbance there, police said. 

    Police found Dennis Graham with serious stab wounds and transported him to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, where he died early Friday morning. 

    His girlfriend, Jonitha Alson, was arrested on a charge of first-degree manslaughter, police said. She was arraigned in New Rochelle City Court Friday and remanded back to Westchester County Jail. 

    The investigation is ongoing. It wasn't clear whether Alston had a lawyer who could comment on the charges.

