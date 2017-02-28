New Ranking Says This is the Best State in the U.S.

Luiza Narvaz, from Revere, and her son Juan, 10, test the cold water at Revere Beach in Revere, Massachusetts, on Feb. 23, 2017. The weather in Boston was unseasonably warm for February.

U.S. News & World Report has released its list of the best states in the nation and Massachusetts has claimed the top spot.

The tri-state area did not crack the top 10, though New York, New Jersey and Connecticut did not fall too far down on the list.

Connecticut ranked the highest among the three states, coming in at No. 12. New Jersey wasn’t far behind at No. 14 and New York came in at No. 17.

The report ranked the fifty states across seven categories, including health care, education, crime, infrastructure, opportunity, economy and government.

New Jersey ranked second for education and Connecticut ranked fourth.

You can see the full list here.