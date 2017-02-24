Salt and pepper shakers are seen in a diner April 23, 2009 in New York City. New York City's health department is discussing regulating the amount of salt used in restaurant food.

The Tick Tock Diner in Clifton has been named America’s second-best 24-hour diner.

The Daily Mail has released its list of America’s 10 Best 24-Hour Diners and the popular Clifton eatery almost claimed the top spot.

The diner's location on Route 3 is a short distance to New York City and is “really, really good,” according to the site.

The Garden State boasts a ton of great diners, but Tick Tock has become a North Jersey staple with its nearly endless menu.

The Daily Meal described Tick Tock as "a quintessential New Jersey hangout."

The diner upholds its “Eat Heavy” slogan by serving up diner classics like burgers and fully loaded nachos.

But if you have to get only one thing from the diner, The Daily Meal says it should be the disco fries.

