Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset will become the first hospital in New Jersey to specialize in primary care services for the LGBTQIA community.

PROUD Family Health will officially begin providing services to patients starting Monday.

The services hope to provide members of LGBTQIA community resources that they may have had to previously travel out of state to receive.

The primary care services include disease prevention and health maintenance.

In addition to primary care for both children and adults, PROUD Family Health will also provide health education, hormone therapy, counseling and support groups.

The center will accept all major insurance plans including Medicare and Medicaid for their services.

Robert Wood Johnson’s New Brunswick Campus is the official hospital of Rutgers.

The university currently hosts a LGBTQ and Diversity Resource Center, which provides students with medical and mental health resources.

The hospital's efforts to assist New Jersey’s LGBTQIA community will be honored with the 2016 Community Partnership Award from the Pride Center of New Jersey.

PROUD Family Health will be open on Mondays from 6-9 p.m.

The hospital will host a private ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the PROUD Family Health Office on Wednesday, Feb. 8.