A riverside New Jersey restaurant has been suddenly shut down due to construction issues, jeopardizing dozens of wedding plans at the venue.

Battello in Newport now has a sign on the door reading “closed due to construction.”

Couples who had booked the venue say they received an email from the restaurant’s lawyer notifying them that Battello’s pier was unsafe and needed to be shut down for emergency renovation.

However, besides the email from the lawyer, fiancés Keith Rygiel and Lauren Bay, who are less than four months away from their big day, say they haven’t gotten any personal apology or explanation.

“I think that’s what upsets us most," Rygiel, the groom, said. "We’ve had zero communication from anyone from the restaurant—not our event planner, not the owner."

Wedding planner Danielle Rothweiler said Battello unnecessarily kept dozens of couples in the dark.



“I am struggling to find anything positive to say about how this has been handled,” Rothweiler said.

Rygiel and Bay had already sent out invitations for their dream wedding at the venue on Dec. 1. Though Battello refunded them $26,000, they are now scrambling for new plans.

“I have this vision of walking down the stairs of Battello on the dance floor with my family and friends," Bay said. "Now you gotta pick yourself up and put yourself someplace else because this vision is done.”

Now, couples not only need a new wedding location, they must reschedule DJs, photographers and their guests, as well. Rothweiler has been trying to help brides—some who have weddings this week—find new venues.

Luckily for Rygiel and Bay, they have found themselves another venue.

Later on Facebook, Battello explained their landlord ordered the immediate closing.

“This is a shocking new development in an already devastating situation,” the post read. “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and hope to resolve this matter as soon as possible…While we are deeply distraught, ensuring our guests and employees safety remains our number one priority.”

Battello managers did not immediately comment when News 4 New York reached out.