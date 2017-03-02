Downed trees and snapped telephone poles in Hackettstown, NJ after strong winds blew through on March 2, 2017.

Extreme high winds brought down trees, snapped telephone poles, knocked out power and snarled the commute for tens of thousands of people across the tri-state Thursday morning.

Wind gusts that topped 40 miles per hour in many places left NJ Transit service temporarily suspended on at least one line, forced some Metro-North trains to go backwards and switch lines and left roads closed in some cities.

Live wires were reported down in both Sayreville and Wyckoff in New Jersey, and elsewhere JCP&L reported nearly 7,000 customers without power.

NJ Transit briefly suspended service in both directions between Millburn and Summit on its Morris & Essex line after trees fell on the tracks in "multiple locations" before 8 a.m. Service was restored within about half an hour, but lingering delays of about 30 minutes were reported.

Delays were also reported on the busy Northeast Corridor line, as well as the North Jersey Coast and Raritan Valley lines, because of "debris on the overhead wires," NJ Transit said.

A downed tree near Hawthorne, New York, caused Metro-North delays, with service on the Harlem line experiencing 20-minute delays, the MTA said.