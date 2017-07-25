Police say a man who has been stealing hundreds of dollars worth of alcohol from liquor stores led police on a chase on Friday. (Published 9 minutes ago)

A serial shoplifter wanted for stealing more than $1,000 worth of liquor had vodka bottles stuffed in his pants when he was arrested by an officer, police say.

Dash-cam video from a police car shows 54-year-old Dennis Jackson running from officers with the bottles stuffed in his pants last Friday, according to South Brunswick police.

Jackson was arrested by an officer responding to a call about a shoplifting at Viking Liquors on Route 1, police said.

A patron of the liquor store, Al Nardi, saw Jackson stealing the bottles and began to chase after him, police said.

Officer Mike Leung heard a call go out over the radio and headed to the strip mall where the store is. That’s when his dash-cam captured Nardi running after Jackson, who can be seen shuffling away with the bottles in his pants, police said.

Leung chased Jackson across the strip mall and captured him in the parking lot.

Jackson was arrested and charged with stealing from Viking Liquors three times between July 14 and July 21, police said. He was released pending his first court appearance.

Investigative Inside the Opioids War at JFK Airport

Police say Jackson has been linked to similar cases in East Windsor and Hamilton over the past month. They say his preferred booze is Ciroc vodka.