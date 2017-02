Police investigated a bomb threat made to a middle school in New Jersey Monday morning, before finding the school was safe.

Spotswood Police said they were looking into an internet-based bomb threat made to Memorial School at about 10 a.m. Monday.

They said precautionary measures were underway at the time.

By 10.30 a.m. Spotswood Police said the school was given the all clear and was safe. They said no viable threat to the school was found.